LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a woman's body was discovered inside an apartment inside Louisville's Bon Air neighborhood Monday evening.
According to a statement Thursday afternoon from Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, police were sent to an apartment on Terrier Court, near the intersection of Heather Lane and Bardstown Road, just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to check on the welfare of someone at that location.
When officers arrived, they found the body of a woman inside the apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her identity has not yet been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
