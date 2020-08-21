LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was found in the Shawnee neighborhood Friday morning.
According to LMPD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff, the woman was found dead just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of West Market Street and South Shawnee Terrace, after someone reported a shooting at that location.
Police say the woman appears to be in her late 30s to early 40s. She was "obviously deceased," according to Ruoff, and foul play is suspected.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the case.
Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
