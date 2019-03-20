LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they are investigating an assault that took place just after midnight on Wednesday.
According to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, police were called to the 200 block of East Kentucky Street, near South Brook Street, after someone reported an assault there at about 12:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s inside a home. Smiley said he was "unresponsive" and CPR was being performed.
He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
The LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Police say there are no outstanding suspects and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information can call the police anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
