LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City officials are asking people to avoid the area of the Kohl's department store in New Albany due to a bomb threat that was received Friday afternoon.
According to the City of New Albany Government, the threat was made against the location at 3899 Charlestown Road and other Kohl's locations in Jeffersonville and Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Matthew Sanders said the threat for the Preston Highway location came in around 3 p.m. and as of 4:15 p.m., that location was swept and given an all clear.
It's currently unknown what the status of the locations in New Albany and Jeffersonville is.
