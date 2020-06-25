LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating the death of a 9-year-old boy after he was pulled from a pond in the Valley Station area.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called to James Madison Court, near the intersection of Galston Boulevard and James Madison Way, at about 8 a.m. Thursday. That's in a subdivision just southeast of Valley Station.
Police were initially sent to the scene to search for a missing child. After searching for about 90 minutes, officers found the boy in a nearby pond.
He was taken to Norton Children's Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating, according to Mitchell.
