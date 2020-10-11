LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home in east Louisville early Saturday morning.
Eighth division officers responded to on a call of a person down inside a home on Greenlawn Road, not far from Herr Lane and Wilder Elementary School, around 3 a.m. Saturday, according to a Sunday night news release.
Inside officers found a female, whose age is unknown, who was "obviously deceased," according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Her death remains under investigation by the department's major crimes unit as they await the results of an autopsy.
