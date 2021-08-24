LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating dozens of car break-ins in Meade County, Kentucky.
The Brandenburg Police Department says 30-40 cars were broken into on Aug. 17 during the early morning hours.
The police department posted a video on its Facebook page asking the public for help identifying at least four people inside a silver or white four-door hatchback.
The video appears to show three people running away from the car into the neighborhood on Wooddale Road.
Police say guns, credits cards and many items of value were taken from the cars on several streets throughout the county.
