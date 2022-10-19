LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a teenager riding a bicycle was hit and killed in Harrison County, Indiana.
Jacob White, 17, was biking on Locust Point Road on Oct. 6, when a car hit him. The driver tried to avoid the collision but failed to do so, according to police.
White rode his bike six miles to school and six miles back home each day, according to a GoFundMe set up by a family friend. He was hit and killed just two houses away from his home, according to the family friend.
Police said the driver cooperated and is not expect to be charged in the accident.
Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith said his department is still waiting on the Indiana State Police Reconstruction Team to complete the investigation.
"We called the Indiana State Police Reconstruction Team to help us reconstruct the scene as we do with fatalities, and we have yet to get the receipts," he said.
A GoFundMe page has been created for White and his family. To donate or learn more, click here.
