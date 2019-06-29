LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Oldham County.
Major Neil Johnson with Oldham County Police confirms the accident happened at the intersections of Highways 22 and 329 in Crestwood. The road is partially closed as police investigate.
Drivers are encouraged to choose another route.
Officials have not yet said how many people were injured nor the number of vehicles that were involved in the crash.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.