LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say one man is dead after a head-on crash on Fern Valley Road Friday afternoon.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the crash happened in the 3100 block of Fern Valley Road, near Ulrich Avenue, at about 2 p.m.
Mitchell said a semi truck with no trailer was driving westbound on Fern Valley Road, when it collided with a passenger vehicle traveling on Fern Valley Road in the other direction.
The driver of the passenger vehicle, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the semi truck was taken to Audubon Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Fern Valley Road is closed near Ulrich Avenue as the investigation continues. Mitchell says crews expect the road to reopen at about 5 p.m.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.