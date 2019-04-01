LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Monday afternoon in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood.
The shooting took place just before 3:45 p.m. According to a MetroSafe supervisor, police arriving on the scene near the corner of South 23rd Street and West Ormsby Avenue found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
An EMS responder on the scene reported that the victim has died, according to the MetroSafe supervisor.
