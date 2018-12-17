LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a body was discovered in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood Monday afternoon.
According to a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson, the investigation took place near the intersection of South 27th Street and West Kentucky Street.
Someone called police at about 1:15 Monday afternoon. When officers got to the scene, they found the body of a man in his 20s. Police say he'd been shot to death.
At this time, police say there are no suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to call the police anonymous tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.
