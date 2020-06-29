LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a fatal shooting on Dixie Highway early Monday.
According to a release from Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a call of a shooting around 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Dixie Highway near Bolling Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a male victim who had been shot.
The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (574-5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
