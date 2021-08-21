LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are trying to find out if two overnight shootings in the Shelby Park neighborhood are connected.
Around 11:30 Friday night, a man who had been shot was dropped off at University Hospital. Police say the man was shot somewhere on South Preston Street. His injuries are not life threatening.
About 10 minutes later, police went to a crash near South Jackson Street, also in the Shelby Park neighborhood. At the scene, police found a man with several gunshot wounds inside a car. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
LMPD is is trying to see if the shootings are related because of how close they were together. If you know anything, call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
