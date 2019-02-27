LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities at Ball State University are investigating the school's third sexual assault in less than two weeks.
According to a story by WXIN Fox 59, authorities say campus police received two separate reports of sexual misconduct this week. In both of those cases, police say the assaults took place on campus and the victims and suspects knew each other.
In the first case, the victim reported a fondling that occurred on Feb. 24 in an on-campus residence hall.
In the second case, the victim reported a sexual assault on Feb. 25 in an on-campus apartment.
Ball State University police issued alerts about the assaults Tuesday night. Anyone with any information regarding either incident is asked to the Ball state University Police Department at (765) 285-1111.
