LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was shot in the Fincastle neighborhood in Louisville's east end Sunday evening, according to a Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman.
Officers responded to Loudon Trace and South Tazwell Drive, not far from Westport Road, on a reported shooting just before 7 p.m. Sunday.
According to a news release, officers found a male in his mid-twenties on scene who had been shot. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.
LMPD said they have one person in custody in connection with the shooting. Their name was not immediately provided.
The major crimes division is investigating the shooting.
