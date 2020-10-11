LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in south Louisville on Sunday afternoon.
The shooting was reported 2:30 p.m. near Rodman and Hardy avenues, not far from Winkler Avenue, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Fourth division officers found a male, age unknown, on scene who had been shot. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with "what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries."
LMPD's major crime unit is investigating the shooting.
