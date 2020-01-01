LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) --Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting, after a man was shot and killed in Valley Station.
Officials says it happened after 6:00 Wednesday morning on Valley Meadow Way.
LMPD says the man appears to be in his 20's.
Police are still looking for the shooter. If you have any information, call the LMPD Tipline at 574-LMPD.
