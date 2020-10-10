LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night in Louisville's Bashford Manor neighborhood.
The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. in the 3300 block of Bardstown Road, not far from a Thorntons gas station at the intersection of Bardstown and Goldsmith Lane, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Sixth Division officers responding to the scene found a male, age unknown, who had been shot. Mitchell said the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with "what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries."
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.
