LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a shooting near a downtown homeless shelter.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, just before 11 a.m., police received a report of a shooting near the Wayside Christian Mission at 432 E. Jefferson.
When officers arrived, they found one shooting victim, according to MetroSafe. The condition of that victim is not known. That person was taken to University Hospital.
WDRB photojournalist Jacob Davis recorded video of a man on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell says two officers from Louisville Metro Corrections happened to be in the area and responded to the shooting. He said one person was taken into custody.
That person's identity has not yet been released.
Nina Moseley, director of the shelter, said the shooting did not take place at the shelter itself, but under an overpass near the shelter.
Matt Emig, a witness, indicated that he saw CPR being performed on an individual under the overpass.
"I was inside and a couple of shots rang out," he said. "I came outside a couple of minutes after, and it was just chaos. People were scattering, taking off different directions. I came out and they were doing CPR on an individual underneath here."
Emig says it's disheartening that the shooting took place at a time when all eyes are on Louisville.
"It was just really sad," he said. "This is a week where we’re all supposed to be coming together as a city and showing the world the Derby and that we’re all together. It’s just senseless. You know, everybody is on edge down here and just nervous. It’s just a little bit crazy right now."
