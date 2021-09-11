LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany Police are investigating after a male victim was shot near a fast food restaurant Friday night.
According to New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey, the incident took place in an alley behind the Rally's at 401 Vincennes Street, near East Spring Street, just after 8 p.m.
Bailey said the male victim's injuries are not believed to be life threatening. He did not provide an age of the victim.
One suspect is in custody, according to Bailey. The identity of the alleged shooter has not yet been released.
This story may be updated.
