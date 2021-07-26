LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homicide detectives with Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting Monday afternoon near the old Naval Ordnance Center off Southside Drive.
A MetroSafe supervisor confirms that officers were called to Rochester Drive and Technology South Drive around 1 p.m.
At least one victim was found at the scene and CPR was in progress. There's no word yet on the victim's condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD (574-5673).
