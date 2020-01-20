LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Jeffersonville, Indiana, woman left her two children alone in a car Sunday evening in near freezing temperatures and then went shopping at Walmart.
Nashunda S. Greene, 40, has been arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent.
According to a news release from Indiana State Police, Greene left her 10-year-old and 5-year-old children unattended in her parked car Sunday night at the New Albany Walmart. A concerned citizen called police.
When ISP Trooper Justin Geltmaker found the vehicle, which was not running, he noted that the temperature was near 37 degrees, though with wind chill, the temperature felt like 28.
Police said in a news release that the trooper "could see two small children in the back seat, one of (whom) was still secured in a car seat."
Police said the children were left unattended for at least 15 minutes before police were called.
A New Albany Police officer went into the store to have the mother paged. Greene was taken into custody when she returned to the vehicle.
Police said the children were turned over to their father.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.