LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman was arrested Monday afternoon after police said she used dog urine to try to deceive a probation officer during a drug test.
Julie Miller, 40, of Arjay, tried to pass off the dog urine as her own when she appeared for her regular probation visit at the Bell County Probation and Parole Office, according to Pineville Police Department.
Upon questioning by a probation officer, Miller admitted that the urine was her dog’s, police said.
Authorities said that Miller told them she brought the animal urine because she had used meth and suboxone and knew she would fail the drug test.
Police arrested Miller and took her to the Bell County Detention Center, where she was charged with tampering with physical evidence. Police said that while at the detention center, Miller also was served with warrants charging probation violation and trafficking in controlled substance.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.