LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department knelt with peaceful protesters during a justice march that ended at Jefferson Square in downtown Louisville Saturday morning.
Hundreds of men took a knee to remember Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. They committed to do so for eight minutes -- the amount of time Floyd's neck was under the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis.
While they knelt, the protesters spontaneously shouted a number of slogans and statements. They included:
- "I am somebody!"
- "Breonna Taylor!"
- "I am a father!"
- "I am a son!"
Near the end of the demonstration, the crowd began to shout "We are our brother's keeper!"
Neal Robertson, one of the attendees, said he recently took his grandson to a downtown Louisville demonstration for his 14th birthday. During that demonstration, he says his grandson was tear-gassed.
"Why should I have to beg for anything as a black man?" he said. "Guess what? From now on, I'm demanding everything that I want. If I come on my job and you ain't treating me right, I'm demanding justice there. If I come in the courthouse, and you ain't treating me right, I'm demanding justice there. If I go on the street, if I walk in a store and you think I'm stealing, I'm demanding justice there. Everywhere I go, I'm demanding justice. If you pull me over for not having on no seatbelts, and ask me for my ID, I'm gonna ask you for yours first. I'm demanding justice. I'm not asking you for anything any longer."
Cortez Hampton, Sr., a Louisville resident, said he came to express his desire that justice would be done in the case of Breonna Taylor -- and to show solidarity with other black men.
"Here is an event -- here is a day -- that you can see a whole bunch of black men at one space and see: there was no problems. There was no issues. There was no looting. There’s no anything. We’re just protesting and getting our voice heard as well."
