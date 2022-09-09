LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Lexington Police officer was shot while responding to a call late Thursday night.

The Lexington Police Department says it happened while the officer was responding to a call on Tates Creek Road.

The officer was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say the investigation is active and there is a heavy police presence in the area.

