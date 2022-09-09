LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Lexington Police officer was shot while responding to a call late Thursday night.
The Lexington Police Department says it happened while the officer was responding to a call on Tates Creek Road.
A Lexington Police officer has been shot while responding to a call in the 3500 block of Tates Creek Road. The officer was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. This is an active investigation, expect a heavy police presence in the area. pic.twitter.com/UNrtUDjue6— Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) September 9, 2022
The officer was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
Police say the investigation is active and there is a heavy police presence in the area.
