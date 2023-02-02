LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for help in locating a missing 70-year-old Louisville man with dementia.
According to LMPD, Jerry Hunter was last seen Thursday around 3:30 p.m. after walking away from Jewish Hospital.
Police say Hunter is 6 feet tall and 235 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants and a red Patriots toboggan.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 of LMPD at (502) 574-5673.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.