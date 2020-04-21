LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for an elderly man who has been missing for several weeks.
Police say 76-year-old Michael Shade was last seen on April 10 in the area of Southside Drive and Strawberry Lane. According to police, Shade is 5'6" and weighs approximately 185 pounds. When last seen he was wearing a tan straw hat, blue jeans and a flannel jacket.
Shade has medical issues and may require attention.
If you see Shade or think you may know where he is, contact police.
