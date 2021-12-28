LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Indiana are asking for your help to find a missing man.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is looking for 60-year-old Robert Keith. He was last seen Sunday afternoon in Deputy, Indiana, not far from Crothersville.
Police say he's approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.
Keith is believed to be in danger and may need medical assistance.
If you see him or have any information on his disappearance, call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
