LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy who didn't come home from school on Thursday.
According to a Louisville Metro Police Golden Alert, Timothy Tull did not return home to the 100 block of S. 41st Street from PRP High School.
LMPD said Tull also has Asperger's and he was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, possibly black or white tennis shoes and a gray Nike hoodie with black lettering.
If you have any information, call 911 or LMPD at 574-5673.
