LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman who suffers from dementia.
According to a Golden Alert issued by LMPD, Leona Johnson, 64, was last seen walking away from the 1400 block of South 6th Street, in Old Louisville, around 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said Johnson suffers from dementia and may be confused.
Johnson will be using a blue walker with stickers on it for mobility, according to police.
It's unclear what she was last seen wearing. Police said Johnson is five-feet-two-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
If you see her or know where she might be, call 911 or LMPD's tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
