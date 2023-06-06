Leona Johnson-Golden Alert 6-6-23-LMPD.JPG

According to a Golden Alert issued by LMPD, Leona Johnson, 64, was last seen walking away from the 1400 block of South 6th Street, in Old Louisville, around 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Photo provided by LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman who suffers from dementia.

According to a Golden Alert issued by LMPD, Leona Johnson, 64, was last seen walking away from the 1400 block of South 6th Street, in Old Louisville, around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said Johnson suffers from dementia and may be confused. 

Johnson will be using a blue walker with stickers on it for mobility, according to police.

It's unclear what she was last seen wearing. Police said Johnson is five-feet-two-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. 

If you see her or know where she might be, call 911 or LMPD's tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags