The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a person they say is wanted in connection with a homicide in Louisville's California neighborhood. The homicide in question took place at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13, in the 1100 block of South 17th Street, near West St. Catherine Street. A man was shot and killed. (Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)
