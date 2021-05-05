LMPD asking for public's help to find person waned in connection with April 13, 2021 homicide

The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a person they say is wanted in connection with a homicide in Louisville's California neighborhood. The homicide in question took place at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13, in the 1100 block of South 17th Street, near West St. Catherine Street. A man was shot and killed. (Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a person wanted in connection with a homicide in Louisville's California neighborhood last month.

LMPD released a poster Wednesday morning with what appears to be a surveillance image of the man they say they are looking for. 

The homicide took place at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13, in the 1100 block of South 17th Street, near West St. Catherine Street, where a man was shot and killed.

Police ask anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the man in the image to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls are anonymous. 

