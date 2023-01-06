LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. Friday on South 26th Street. They found a man who had been shot. EMS was called and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation and is looking for any information to solve the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
