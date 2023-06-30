LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- No arrests have been made after a man was shot and killed in the Phoneix Hill neighborhood early Friday.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Muhammad Ali at Dosker Manor just after 12:30 a.m.
The man was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition, but later died.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.