NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) -- Authorities in New Albany, Indiana, are seeking information on a series of car break-ins caught on video over the weekend.
The break-ins happened in the Blackberry Ridge neighborhood off Grant Line Road north of the campus of IU Southeast.
"They found one unlocked down the street and stole a wallet out of there," neighbor Jim Ziegler said.
The surveillance video appears to show four or five people running from car to car in the neighborhood, checking doors and rummaging through ones that were left unlocked. No cars had signs of forcible entry.
"When it went on Facebook then other people started saying, 'Oh, I bet that's the same people that hit my neighborhood a week or two ago,'" Zielger said. "Then some apartments down on Grant Line Road, so. Unfortunately it's a common thing now, I'm afraid."
No arrests have been made in the case.
"I would like for them to be caught, but there's so much going on that it's really hard for people to keep up with all the petty crime going on," Ziegler said. "It's the world we live in right now, but we keep things locked up."
Anyone with information is asked to call the Floyd County Sheriff's office at (812) 948-5400
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.