LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were shot early Monday morning in the Portland neighborhood.
LMPD says 1st Division Officers responded around to Northwestern Parkway around 2:30 a.m. Officers found two men who had been shot.
Both were taken to University Hospital and are expected to survive.
The LMPD 1st Division officers are investigating. Currently there are no known suspects.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673.
