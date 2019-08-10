LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say raped and fractured the skull of an 8-year-old girl.
Cane Madden, 29, was arrested early Saturday morning.
According to an arrest report, on Friday, Aug. 9, officers responded to a call in the 1700 block of Hale Avenue near Dixie Highway that a child had been hit in the head with a shovel and robbed of an iPad.
The child was taken to Norton Children's Hospital. A doctor told police that the girl suffered a right skull fracture, multiple cuts and contusions to her head, as well as "significant bruising & tearing" to her private area, which "is indicative of sexual assault."
Authorities say Madden was seen in the area prior to the assault, as well as after.
Police say when authorities stopped him, Madden admitted that he had knowledge about the assault. He also consented to being taken to LMPD's 2nd Division for questioning. Authorities say Madden gave a Mirandized statement that included "intimate details" about the physical assault with the shovel, as well as the sexual assault.
Madden is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.
