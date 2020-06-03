LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man faces DUI charges after authorities said he ran a red light and crashed into an unmarked SUV belonging to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
According to a report from LMPD, Jerome Dorsey, 47, ran a red light at the intersection of 16th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard around midnight Wednesday and crashed into the police SUV, which was occupied by three officers.
Police said Dorsey "had a strong smell of alcoholic beverages." The three officers and he were taken to University of Louisville Hospital and treated for "minor injuries," according to LMPD's report.
In addition to DUI, Dorsey was also charged with driving on a suspended license and driving without insurance, police said.
