LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man drowned in the Lake of Ozarks on Saturday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Troopers investigated a drowning Saturday afternoon near the 4 mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm at Lake of the Ozarks. A 29 year old man from Kentucky was pronounced deceased on scene.Information about the incident can be found at the link below.https://t.co/a3GLWYdfKv pic.twitter.com/XbbEx7jFJz— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) September 5, 2022
Missouri troopers were called to investigate a drowning on Saturday near the 4-mile marker on Grand Glaize Arm at Lake of the Ozarks.
The state highway patrol said Tyler Elliott was "impaired" when he left the boat to go swimming. The other man on the boat was not injured.
Elliott, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.
