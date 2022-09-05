Police lights (generic) (1).jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man drowned in the Lake of Ozarks on Saturday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

Missouri troopers were called to investigate a drowning on Saturday near the 4-mile marker on Grand Glaize Arm at Lake of the Ozarks.

The state highway patrol said Tyler Elliott was "impaired" when he left the boat to go swimming. The other man on the boat was not injured.  

Elliott, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

