LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Police say a man forced a woman into car and shot her, leaving the victim in critical condition.
According to a police report, Rickey Murphy kept the victim from leaving their house on Farm Oaks Court.
After forcing her into a car at gunpoint, the report says Murphy hit the victim with the gun before shooting her.
The victim is in critical condition and is paralyzed from the waist down.
Murphy is charged with domestic kidnapping and wanton endangerment. He is set to be arraigned Saturday morning.
