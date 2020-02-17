LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman told police she was choked unconscious on Saturday night, before being sexually assaulted.
Demetrius Duncan, 47, was arrested on Feb. 15 at a house on 26th Street in the Portland neighborhood.
Duncan is accused of dragging the women from the shower, hitting her in the face several times and strangling her before sexually assaulting her. The victim was able to get to her phone to call 911, according to court records.
Duncan and the victim dated previously, according to police. He is charged with sodomy, strangulation and arrest.
