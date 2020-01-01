LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a suspect has been charged with murder after a man was shot to death in Valley Station.
Officials says it happened after 6:00 Wednesday morning on Valley Meadow Way.
LMPD says the victim appears to be a man in his 20's.
On Wednesday afternoon, police said they arrested 29-year-old Blod Matsoumou. According to police. Motsoumou was initially detained at the scene as a person of interest.
He has since been charged with murder. Police say there are no additional suspects.
Kim Baxter watched the investigation unfold in front of her home Wednesday morning. She's lived there with her son for 19 years.
"I do think this is a crazy altercation that did happen," she said. "I don't have any understanding to it at all."
She remembers what her son said when he first learned about the murder.
"I said, 'Yeah, I think something really bad happened,' and he said, 'Mommy, you will not believe that I just was thinking, I hope don't nobody get killed.'"
Now Baxter has a message for the killer.
"This is our home, you know?" she said. "This is our city."
She added that, "I just pray that their heart just opens to where goodness comes in instead of evil, you know? Just don't get so mad over an argument. I'm just not that mad that I'm about to shoot you."
