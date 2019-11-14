LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a 63-year-old Louisville resident on suspicion that he shot and killed a man Thursday morning in a Russell neighborhood food market.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said Robert James Hayden fired multiple shots at the unarmed victim after a verbal altercation involving another person. Police said the altercation was a continuation of a matter that was being litigated in family court.
LMPD said Hayden called 911 after the shooting at 11:55 a.m. and waited for officers to arrive at the scene, where he admitted to the killing and directed authorities to the handgun inside the store. Authorities arrested Hayden at 2 p.m.
LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said earlier that a man was shot by an employee of the deli at that corner. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Chaos broke out at the scene when tempers flared from family members of the suspect. One was frisked by police earlier only to be detained by the same officers after that outburst.
Police said Hayden has been charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
