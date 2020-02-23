LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- An argument inside a Fazoli's restaurant led to a man allegedly firing a round outside the Italian restaurant Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD said an intoxicated male got into an argument with restaurant staff and a customer at the Fazoli's on Preston Highway. A police spokesperson said the argument moved outside, where the suspect allegedly fired a round, but did not hit anyone.
The suspect fled the scene. Police have not not released any other information.
