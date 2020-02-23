Fazoli's shooting.png

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- An argument inside a Fazoli's restaurant led to a man allegedly firing a round outside the Italian restaurant Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD said an intoxicated male got into an argument with restaurant staff and a customer at the Fazoli's on Preston Highway. A police spokesperson said the argument moved outside, where the suspect allegedly fired a round, but did not hit anyone. 

The suspect fled the scene. Police have not not released any other information. 

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

 

Tags