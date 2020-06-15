LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man was arrested after a physical altercation with the Bartholomew County sheriff inside the Bartholomew County Jail Sunday morning.
Justin Eddelman, 32, faces preliminary charges of battery on police officer, intimidation on a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Police said Eddelman walked into the administrative area of the sheriff's office, which is in the jail building, and had a physical confrontation with Sheriff Matt Myers. The sheriff injured his knee but placed Eddelman in handcuffs.
The sheriff's department said that before Eddelman went into the administrative offices at about 10 a.m., he told the front desk staff that he was going to "commit serious bodily harm" to Myers.
Eddelman was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for evaluation before being booked into jail — near Myers' office.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.