LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man found in an Elizabethtown hotel room with Molotov cocktails claimed he was keeping them for "personal protection."
Joshua Mullen of Streator, Illinois, was arrested early Tuesday morning, just after midnight, and charged with possession of a destructive device or booby trap device.
According to court documents, officers with the Elizabethtown Police Department were called to a hotel in Elizabethtown on Monday, just before midnight, after a man claimed there were people inside his hotel room.
The location of the hotel was redacted from the report.
Police say when they arrived, they met with Mullen, who told them they should look inside his room for people. According to court documents, officers instead found two Molotov cocktails resting on a table inside the room.
When questioned about the Molotov cocktails, Mullen allegedly told officers that he was carrying them for "personal protection," and that he planned to throw them at the door if anyone walked into his room.
"This could have resulted in the hotel catching on fire and endangering the lives of many," the arrest report states.
Mullen is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center. At the time of this writing, no mugshot was available.
