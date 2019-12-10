LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a domestic violence incident last week resulted in a shotgun being fired outside a Louisville hospital.
According to court documents, it happened Wednesday, Dec. 4, in front of Norton Women's & Children's Hospital on Dutchmans Lane, just off Browns Lane.
That's where police say 18-year-old Anthyun Mask got into an argument with the mother of his child outside the hospital's front entrance. According to the arrest report, the woman recently had a baby that was being cared for in the hospital's NICU.
At some point during the argument, police say Mask pulled out a shotgun and demanded that the woman get into his car. When a witness saw what happened, police say Mask pointed the shotgun at the witness and said something similar to "You want some of this?"
He then pointed the shotgun outside the front passenger window and fired a shot, according to police.
That's when police say the mother, in fear for her life, got into Mask's car.
Police say Mask then drove her to her grandmothers house, dropped her off and left.
The mother then returned to the hospital, and called police. While police were at the hospital talking to her, Mask repeatedly called and texted the woman and her sister.
Police say a security officer overheard Mask telling the mother that if she was hiding behind the police, he would come to the hospital and "smoke" both her and the police. When she told Mask she was not at the hospital, but would be going to her grandmother's home, Mask allegedly threatened to show up and "smoke" both her and her family.
Police arrested Mask Monday morning. He's charged with kidnapping an adult, wanton endangerment, menacing and terroristic threatening.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
