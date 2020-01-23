LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man stole a car in southern Indiana in front of a police officer then crashed into an unoccupied police cruiser before evading capture under cover of darkness by speeding away with the headlights turned off.
The police department in Columbus, Indiana, said it is asking for the public’s help in recovering the vehicle and identifying the thief.
CPD said that at 6:45 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person driving through a neighborhood five miles south of the city and knocking on doors.
An officer tracked down the motorist, and when the driver stepped out of the Volkswagen Jetta to talk to police, an unidentified passenger jumped into the driver’s seat, sped away, crashed into an unoccupied police vehicle and left the subdivision.
Police tracked down the thief a short time later, driving recklessly and at a “high rate of speed without working headlights” toward a construction area at state Routes 46 and 11.
“Due to the heavy morning traffic, the officers opted to terminate the vehicle pursuit,” CPD said.
Police asked that anyone with information about the stolen vehicle or the identity of the driver call CPD at 812-376-2600. Tips and information can be provided anonymously.
