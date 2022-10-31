LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died in a car crash in Elizabethtown on Monday evening.
According to Elizabethtown Police spokesperson Chris Denham, the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North Mulberry Street.
A preliminary investigation shows that a man was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of North Mulberry then crossed into the path of an eastbound SUV being operated by a woman, according to police.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene while the woman in the other vehicle sustained minor injures and was transported to the hospital by Hardin County EMS.
Police say "many facts surrounding this collision are still unknown."
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.