LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — One man was killed in a motorcycle accident on Interstate 64 around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said a male in his mid-30s, was speeding when he lost control of the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other vehicles involved in the accident.
Both eastbound lanes of I-64 are expected to be shut down for approximately four hours while police investigate the crash. Traffic is being rerouted off the interstate onto 22nd Street.
